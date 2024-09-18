BEST Goalkeeper Saves of Matchday 32!: Drake Callender, Pedro Gallese, Roman Celentano, and More!

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







The BEST goalkeeper saves of Matchday 32 featuring Drake Callender, Pedro Gallese, Roman Celentano, and more!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #goalkeeper #goalkeepersaves

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

MLSE Issues Statement Addressing Ownership Announcement - Toronto FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.