Best Evander Plays: 2024 MLS All-Star
July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
The best 2024 season plays of Portland Timbers MLS All-Star Evander!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #portlandtimbers #allstar #evander
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2024
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Add U.S. Men's National Team Legend Tim Howard to Ownership Group - Houston Dynamo FC
- Defender and Club Captain Steven Birnbaum Retires After 11 Seasons with D.C. United - D.C. United
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- Timbers Unveil 'The Clive Kit' in Honor of Club Legend Clive Charles - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF and adidas Unveil Club's Third Kit as Part of Special Throwback-Themed Archive Collection - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Road Gauntlet Wednesday at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Unveil Retrograde Kit as Part of Adidas X MLS Archive Collection - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dawid Bugaj - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Unveil 'The Clive Kit' in Honor of Club Legend Clive Charles
- Santiago Moreno Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26
- Timbers Midfielder Evander Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
- Timbers Shut Down Real Salt Lake with 3-0 Win at Providence Park
- Portland Timbers Transfer Winger Dairon Asprilla to Colombian Side Atlético Nacional