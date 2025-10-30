CPL Canadian Premier League

Best Eggstra Time Moments from October, Presented by Burnbrae Farms

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Here are the best @BurnbraeFarms Eggstra Time moments from October!

#CanPL

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from October 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central