Best Eggstra Time Moments from October, Presented by Burnbrae Farms

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Here are the best @BurnbraeFarms Eggstra Time moments from October!

#CanPL







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.