Best Eggstra Time Moments from June, Presented by Burnbrae Farms
June 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Never leave your seats early at a #CanPL match
Here are the best Burnbrae Farms Eggstra Time moments from the month of June!
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 30, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.