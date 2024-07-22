Sports stats



D.C. United

Best Christian Benteke Plays: 2024 MLS All-Star

July 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United YouTube Video


The best 2024 season plays of D.C. United's MLS All-Star Christian Benteke!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #dcunited #allstar #benteke

Check out the D.C. United Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central