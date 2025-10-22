WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

Best Buzzer-Beaters from the 2025 WNBA Season

Published on October 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Just in time

Relive the best buzzer-beaters and buckets at the shot clock from the 2025 season!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics

