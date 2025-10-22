Best Buzzer-Beaters from the 2025 WNBA Season

Published on October 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Just in time

Relive the best buzzer-beaters and buckets at the shot clock from the 2025 season!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.