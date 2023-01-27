Bertuzzi Scored Hat Trick in Oilers Debut, Tulsa Loses to Americans in Overtime
January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-4 in overtime at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored on his first shot as an Oiler on the power play 3:15 into the game. Jack Combs leveled the contest 1-1 5:32 into the frame. Bertuzzi scored a second goal on the power play - his second shot as an Oiler - at the eight-minute mark. Exactly one minute later Jared Bethune tied the contest 2-2.
Bertuzzi completed his hat trick 4:53 into the second frame, another power-play goal.
Blake McLaughlin scored with 6:36 remaining, setting the score 4-2 in Tulsa's favor. Zachary Massicotte scored back-to-back goals on the six-on-five to force overtime in the final minute of the game.
Liam Finlay scored the game-winning goal 1:16 into overtime, completing Allen's 5-4 win.
The Oilers battle the Amerians at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center tomorrow, Jan.28 at 7:05 p.m.
