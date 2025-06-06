BERTRAND-HUDON GETS SOME REASSURANCE FROM SAMUEL EMILUS IN THE ENDZONE #cfl #football #sports
June 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2025
- For Anyone and Anywhere: Anytime Fitness Canada Partners with the CFL - CFL
- Alouettes Kick off Their Season Tonight - Montreal Alouettes
- Public On-Sale for 112th Grey Cup Tickets Begins Today - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Add Global Punter James Evans
- Home Opener: Game Day at a Glance
- Roughriders Transactions
- Preseason Game Day at a Glance
- Roughriders Add Laurier Kicker Dawson Hodge