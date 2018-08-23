Bernie Williams Visiting Dr Pepper Ballpark Saturday to Raise Awareness of IPF

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, welcome four-time World Series champion, New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy nominee Bernie Williams to Dr Pepper Ballpark this Saturday, August 25, to raise awareness for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) as part of the Breathless campaign.

Williams will be at Saturday's game to share his story and message of hope with fans. He'll participate in in-stadium activities throughout the night, including throwing out a first pitch and performing the National Anthem.

Plus, he'll be available for a VIP meet & greet event during the game from 8-9 p.m.

To raise awareness of breathlessness, the telltale symptom of IPF, fans will be provided gum and encouraged to blow bubbles with Williams during a ceremony in the middle of the first inning at the game on Saturday, August 25th. Educational information will be distributed throughout the stadium to encourage those who may be suffering with IPF to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

"Bernie's dedication to raising awareness of IPF is remarkable and inspiring to us all," said Riders President & General Manager Andy Milovich. "We are honored to join his cause and have him as our guest at Dr Pepper Ballpark this Saturday."

IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) is a rare lung disease that is often misdiagnosed and affects up to 132,000 Americans. Williams lost his father to this devastating disease and has teamed up with Breathless to bring hope and awareness to all those facing IPF.

For more information about IPF and the Breathless campaign visit www.BreathlessIPF.com and help raise awareness by sharing videos and educational content through social media.

Saturday's game begins the final week of the regular season at Dr Pepper Ballpark, which ends on Friday, August 31. For tickets to all remaining games, visit RidersBaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200 or visit the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

About idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

IPF is a rare and serious lung disease that causes permanent scarring of the lungs, and makes it difficult to breathe. Symptoms of IPF include breathlessness during activity, a dry and persistent cough, chest discomfort, fatigue and weakness. Although considered "rare," IPF affects up to 132,000 Americans, and about 50,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed every year with IPF - enough to fill some baseball stadiums. There are IPF treatments available, including supplemental oxygen, cough management and pulmonary rehabilitation, which can include special exercises or breathing strategies. In 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first drugs specifically indicated for the treatment of IPF.

