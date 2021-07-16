Bermudez Spins Gem, Hooks Topple SA

CORPUS CHRISTI - Southpaw Jonathan Bermudez struck out 10 while allowing just two baserunners over six sterling innings Friday night, as the Hooks knocked off the Missions, 4-1, before 5,449 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi held the Missions to three hits for the second time in the series, with the Hooks taking three of the first four.

Bermudez dispatched 18 of the 20 men he faced, permitting a pair of two-out hits.

San Antonio's lone marker came on a Kyle Overstreet sac fly off Layne Henderson in the seventh, putting the visitors on the board at 4-1.

Henderson countered with a 1-2-3 eighth before Nick Hernandez penned a perfect ninth, improving to 3-for-3 in save chances.

Missions lefty Osvaldo Hernandez retired the first four before Scott Manea turned on a 2-1 pitch for his eighth home run on the season.

The Hooks upped their edge to 4-0 by sending seven to bat in the third. Singles by Pedro León and Joe Perez set the stage for a Norel González RBI double. Jake Adams followed with a two-run single into center field.

CC takes aim at a series win Saturday night with Brandon Lawson on the hill. The first 2,000 fans through Ken Schrom Plaza receive a Hooks Fauxback Batting Practice Pullover, courtesy of Flint Hills Resources. Whataburger Field gates open at 5:35. First pitch 7:05.

