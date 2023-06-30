Berm Tickets for Tomorrow's Mariachis Lowrider Night on Sale Today at Noon Due to Overwhelming Demand

June 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Due to the overwhelming demand for this tomorrow's Mariachis Lowrider Night against the El Paso Chihuahuas,Berm tickets will put on sale today at noon for one of the most anticipated events of the season.

Berm tickets are normally put on sale the day of the game only, but exceptions are made when all other seating has been sold. With the specialty Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway and the Lowrider Car Display, tomorrow's contest promises to be one of the biggest crowds across all of Minor League Baseball this season.

Priced at $9 each, Berm tickets are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office, online at abqisotopes.com and throughticketmaster.com. Berm seating is the general admission tiered grass area located beyond the right field wall and in front of the popular Fun Zone kids play area.The Isotopes Park Box Office opens daily at 10:00 am and remains open during the Isotopes games during the current homestand.For more information about Berm seating, fans should reference the Isotopes A-Z Guide at abqisotopes.com.

Tomorrow night is headlined by the highly anticipated Mariachis Lowrider Bobblehead, courtesy of Pepsi, to the first 3,000 fans through the gates. As fans wait in line, dozens of Lowriders will be parked along the outside of the stadium for fans to enjoy. The evening's festivities continue with a Lowrider Car Display around the warning track of RGCU Field when gates open at 5:00 pm that lasts till 5:45 pm.

Fans are encouraged to act fast as availability of Berm tickets is limited. RGCU Field at Isotopes Park gates will open at 5:00 pm on Saturday, with the game scheduled to begin at 6:35 pm.

Tickets still remain for the remainder of the series against El Paso. The schedule for the rest of the homestand is as follows:

Day Game Time Promotion

Tonight 6:35 pm Orbit-Themed Beach Towel (first 2,00 fans)

Tomorrow 6:35 pm Mariachis Lowrider Night / Lowrider Bobblehead (first 3,00 fans) / Lowrider Car Display

Sunday 6:05 pm Post-Game Fireworks

Monday 6:05 pm Independence Day Celebration / Post-Game Fireworks / Specialty July 4th BBQ menu

