Bergert's Quality Start Not Enough on Tuesday Night

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday night. Despite a quality start from Ryan Bergert, the Missions fell short against the RoughRiders. After trailing 3-0, San Antonio continued to fight back and put the winning run on base in the ninth inning. Alas, Frisco escaped with a 3-2 victory.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed a run in the top of the first inning. Kellen Strahm began the game with a triple to right field. Liam Hicks drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field. Frisco gained an early 1-0 lead.

Frisco added a run in the top of the second inning. Abimelec Ortiz began the frame with a double to right field. After retiring the next batter, Bergert allowed an RBI single to Alex De Goti. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Josh Stephan was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. Through the first three innings, Michael De La Cruz recorded the lone base hit with a single in the second inning. The right-hander also issued a walk while striking out two batters early on.

Bergert settled down after the second inning and retired 13 batters in a row. In his longest outing of the year, he allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three batters.

Stephan made it through the third, fourth and fifth innings without allowing a hit. Ripken Reyes singled to left field with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. After retiring the next batter, Stephan was replaced by Steven Jennings. With Cole Cummings at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Reyes to advance to second base. Cummings drew a walk while Reyes stole third base. Marcos Castanon grounded out to end the scoring threat.

The RoughRiders plated their third run of the night in the top of the seventh inning. With Jason Blanchrd in the game, Cody Freeman drew a walk and Josh Hatcher singled. After striking out the next batter, a sacrifice bunt from Frainyer Chavez allowed Freeman to score. The RoughRiders extended their lead to 3-0.

The Missions plated their first run of the night in the seventh inning. After retiring the first two batters, Jennings allowed singles to Robbie Tenerowicz and Robert Perez Jr. Ray-Patrick Didder singled to left field to score Tenerowicz. With two runners on and two outs, Reyes popped out to end the inning. The Missions trailed 3-1.

The comeback attempt continued for the Missions in the eighth inning. Facing Seth Clark, Cummings reached base on a fielder's choice. After retiring the next batter, Brandon Valenzuela doubled down the left field line to score Cummings. De La Cruz drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Robby Ahlstrom took over on the mound and picked off Valenzuela at second base. The Missions cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ahlstrom remained in the game. Tenerowicz struck out swinging to start the frame. Perez Jr. singled to left field. A wild pitch allowed Perez Jr. to advance 90 feet. Didder drew a walk to put two runners on base. Reyes loaded the bases with a single to center field. Clay Dungan struck out looking for the second out. Cummings struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-22 on the season

Attendance: 4,535

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K

Josh Stephan (RoughRiders starter): W, 5.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 29th Gm 1

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): L, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 30th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 31st

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI, PO

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 2nd

Josh Stephan (#17 Rangers prospect): W, 5.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 1-4, 2B, K

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 1st

The San Antonio Missions will continue their seven-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, May 29th. The two clubs will play a doubleheader with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. The game one pitching matchup will be left-hander Robby Snelling (1-3, 4.26) against right-hander Ryan Garcia (3-2, 4.86). The game two pitching matchup will be left-hander Omar Cruz (0-0, 3.00) against right-hander Florencio Serrano (0-1, 2.08).

