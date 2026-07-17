BERGER. BERGER. BERGER. #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Reign FC Begins Road Stretch against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Back at PayPal Park for Saturday Matinee vs. North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18 - Denver Summit FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends Two-Match Home Stint against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Launches "Bringing Home the Bacon" Promotion for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Fans - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Provisional Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets the Houston Dash - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travels to Face Kansas City Current - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium
- 42,175 Strong. Next Stop: NYC in 2028.
- Gotham FC Loans Campbell to Lexington SC
- Gotham FC Tops Washington Spirit in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd at Citi Field
- Gotham FC Sets NYC Women's Sports Record with Sellout at Citi Field