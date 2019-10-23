Benson with the Bears

Knoxville, TENN. - Jeff Carr of the Knoxville Ice Bears announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Jacob Benson, to a standard player contract.

Benson, 23, joins the Ice Bears after a successful career with NCAA Division I powerhouse St. Cloud State University, where he notched 56 points (27G, 29A), two regular season titles, and a National Championship (15-16) in four seasons.

"Jacob is a gritty, goal scoring forward," Carr said. "He's got a knack for blowing guys up on the forecheck - really uses his size to his advantage."

Benson comes from a strong pedigree of USHL and NCAA success and promises to be a valuable addition to Knoxville's forward group.

The Ice Bears newest skater joins the team just two days before their one-game weekend versus Fayetteville, at home, on Friday, October 25th.

