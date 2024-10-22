Sports stats



York United FC

Benjamín Mora Sits Down with Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of York's First-Ever Home Playoff Game

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video


Ahead of a huge home playoff match for York United FC tomorrow night, head coach Benjamín Mora spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke
