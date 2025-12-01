Bench Reactions: Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps Oust San Diego FC to Reach Their First MLS Cup
Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Power Cam presented by POWERADE captures every bench reaction as Müller's Whitecaps defeat Chucky's San Diego FC and advance to their first MLS Cup.
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 1, 2025
- Thank You for Investing in What this Club Can Continue to Become: a Letter to Our Supporters from Carl H. Lindner III - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 'Caps to Face Inter Miami CF in MLS Cup on December 6
- Whitecaps FC Advance to First MLS Cup in Club History
- Whitecaps FC to Host Western Conference Final Viewing Party with Venue Partner BC Place, Presented by Erdinger
- 'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Advance to First MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final