Bench Reactions: Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps Oust San Diego FC to Reach Their First MLS Cup

Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Power Cam presented by POWERADE captures every bench reaction as Müller's Whitecaps defeat Chucky's San Diego FC and advance to their first MLS Cup.

