Bench Reactions Caught on Camera: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
December 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #lagalaxy #seattlesoundersfc
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2024
- Four CF Montréal Academy Players to Train in Bologna - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Suffers Torn ACL
- LA Galaxy Advance to MLS Cup 2024 with 1-0 Shutout Victory Over Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Square off against Seattle Sounders FC in Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight
- LA Galaxy Announce SLANDER to Perform at Sold out Dignity Health Sports Park for Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30
- LA Galaxy RetroGrade Kit Campaign Wins 2024 Clio Sports Award