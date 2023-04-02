Benard Lifts Bisons to Series Win in Scranton

Wynton Bernard drove in all three runs for the Bisons in a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the RailRdiers at PNC Field on Sunday afternoon. Bernard's two-run, two-out double in the top of the 10th gave the Herd its only lead of the game and secured a 2-1 season-opening series win in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Bisons will now travel home for Tuesday's Home Opener at Sahlen Field against the Worcester Red Sox (2:05 p.m.), the start of a six-game homestand downtown.

Bernard's decisive hit came with two outs in the top of the 10th inning as the Bisons were on the verge of not scoring their free base runner. With two on, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was able to get the lead runner on Davis Schneider's bunt attempt and Addison Barger's 5-3 groundout only advanced the runners to second and third.

But Bernard wasted little time and jumped on the first pitch he saw from southpaw reliver Matt Krook and turned it into the left field corner. With the ball two-hoping to the wall, both Tanner Morris and Schneider scored easily for the 3-1 advantage.

The RailRiders scored their free runner in the bottom of the 10th, but Thomas Hatch induced a pop out on the infield from Elijan Dunham to secure the 3-2 Herd victory. By working the last frame, Hatch earned his first career save at any level in 124 professional appearances.

A pitcher's duel was scoreless into the fifth inning as Bisons starter Bowden Francis was extremely sharp, striking out seven and walking none in his four innings of work. The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Willie Calhoun off Herd reliver, Paul Fry. The Bisons quickly answered in the sixth as they strung together three straight hits with one out. With runners on the corners, Bernard's chopper off the plate could only be fielded by third baseman Andres Chaparro, who did not have a throw on any runner.

Bernard finished the game 2-4 with a double and three RBI. He also drew a walk. Schneider was 2-5 with two of the Bisons three runs scored.

Luke Bard, Trent Thornton, Nate Pearson and the eventual game-winner, Brandon Eisert, all threw an inning of scoreless baseball for the Bisons. Eisert struck out the final two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning with a runner on base to force extra innings.

Bisons pitchers combined to strikeout 13 RailRiders batters while issuing just two walks. On the flip side, Bisons batters walked eight times to only three punchouts.

