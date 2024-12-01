Sports stats



San Diego Seals

Ben McIntosh Nets 4 vs Old Team

December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ben McIntosh scored 4 times against his old team in the San Diego Seals home opener, with 6 points overall!
