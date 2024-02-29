Ben Bishop Hall of Fame Induction Headlines Top Table Weekend with Birmingham

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (28-11-1-4) will host the Birmingham Bulls (30-7-4-3) on Friday and Saturday night at Carver Arena for a matchup between the number one and number two teams in the SPHL. Face-off for both Friday (March 1) and Saturday (March 2) contests is set for 7:15 pm.

THE DETAILS

NHL goaltender Ben Bishop returns to Peoria on Saturday night to be inducted into the Peoria Rivermen Hall of Fame on Saturday night as Peoria hosts the Bulls. Bishop, who played for the Rivermen for five seasons from 2008-2012 in the American Hockey League, is being honored as the latest addition to the Peoria Rivermen Hall of Fame. Bishop, a longtime NHL veteran of the St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Dallas Stars, will be available for autographs from 6:15 to 7:15 on the concourse before puck drop.

That Saturday the Rivermen will also be hosting Star Wars Night, wearing specialty Star Wars-inspired uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game. The Rivermen will also welcome Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion, the Rebel Legion, and the Mando Mercs costume club. Fans can get a chance to interact with these exciting characters and the first 1000 adults at Carver Arena will receive a free replica Rivermen jersey presented by Koch and Sons and Case IH.

Friday night is Blackhawks night at Carver Arena as the Rivermen will be wearing specialty Chicago Blackhawks-inspired uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game. In addition, there will be a $4.00 margarita special at Carver Arena concession stands.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria will be facing off against the first-place Birmingham Bulls in a battle between the top two teams in the SPHL standings. Birmingham is 5-0-1 in their last six games while the Rivermen are 5-1-0 in their last six.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

The Rivermen made some roster moves this week, releasing goaltender Mario Cavaliere from the active roster while signing goaltender Derek Skinner and defenseman Christian Dahl from the Division III college ranks. In addition forward, Ryan Nolan has been placed on the 30-day injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. Peoria gets back the services of forwards Tristan Trudel and Alec Baer this week, the former coming off of the IR, the latter returning after a 3-game suspension.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is fresh off of a weekend split against the Evansville Thunderbolts in their second-to-last series of the regular season. Peoria won 3-1 at Carver Arena on Friday before falling 5-4 on Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville.

WHO'S HOT?

Rivermen forward Jordan Ernst has been on an eight-game point streak coming into this weekend. Ernst contributed with a goal and two assists last weekend and has eleven points in eight games.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

The Birmingham Bulls have been at or near the top of the SPHL leaderboard for pretty much the entirety of this season. Birmingham boasts three players in the SPHL's top 10 of scoring Carson Rose, Drake Glover, and Nikita Kozyrev with 50, 46, and 43 points prospectively. Birmingham's last road loss was back on February 9 in a 2-1 decision to the Evansville Thunderbolts.

