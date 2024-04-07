Beltre's Walk-Off Homer Seals Comeback Win for Dunedin

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erased a 7-1 deficit to beat Lakeland 8-7, capped off by a walk-off, two-run homer from Blue Jays' No. 27 prospect Manuel Beltre on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

On a day that started with two MLB rehabbers starting on the mound, the game was defined by the bats.

Alek Manoah started for Dunedin and walked the first four batters he faced. The righty recovered by inducing a strikeout, a sacrifice fly, and another strikeout to escape the inning with just two runs of damage.

Sawyer Gipson-Long started for the Flying Tigers and was greeted by a solo homer from Arjun Nimmala in the bottom of the first - the Blue Jays No. 3 prospect's first professional homer - which made it 2-1.

Manoah ran into more trouble in the second inning, as Lakeland eventually batted around, scoring five times on four hits - including a 2-run homer from Brett Callahan - to push the deficit to 7-1. Manoah didn't make it out of the inning and finished his rehab appearance charged for six earned runs in 1.2 innings.

After Gipson-Long exited the game, the Jays started their comeback in the fourth inning, scoring on a bases loaded walk by Bryce Arnold and a sacrifice fly from Yeuni Munoz to trim the Lakeland lead to 7-3.

Rehabbing Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson pitched the top of the fifth and set the Flying Tigers down in order with two strikeouts. In the bottom half, Victor Arias walked, stole second and third, and dashed home on a throwing error to make it 7-4.

Toronto's No. 12 prospect Landen Maroudis followed Swanson out of Dunedin's bullpen and was lights out in his pro debut. The 19-year old didn't allow a baserunner in four innings to finish the game, striking out five Flying Tigers; a performance that was rewarded with the win.

Dunedin added another run in the bottom of the eighth, as the Jays loaded the bases with no outs using a walk and two errors, but Lakeland hurler Thomas Bruss buckled down for two strikeouts, and only surrendered a sac fly of the bat of Nic Deschamps.

In the bottom of the ninth, Flying Tigers closer Yosber Sanchez walked Yhoangel Aponte to bring the tying run to the plate. Alexis Hernandez grounded into a fielders' choice to bring Beltre to the plate with one out. In a 1-1 count, Beltre crushed a fastball over the fence in left field to end the game and deliver a series victory for Dunedin.

The Blue Jays hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Tampa Tarpons for six games. Dunedin returns to TD Ballpark on April 16 to begin a six-game series with the Clearwater Threshers. Fans can secure their tickets now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

