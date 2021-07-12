Beloit Snappers Announce Founding Partners at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, WI - On Monday, Gateway Professional Baseball announced Beloit Health System and First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) as Founding Partners at ABC Supply Stadium, the downtown ballpark and community event center opening in August.

As part of these multi-year agreements, both organizations will be featured as part of branded spaces on the stadium's upper level, the Beloit Health System Club and the First National Bank and Trust Group Suites.

In addition to traditional sponsorship elements like stadium signage and employee outings, both partnerships call for annual community-oriented activations with the Snappers, like youth field renovations and blood drives.

"We're delighted to partner with two great companies here in the Stateline area," team president Jeff Jurgella said. "After a few meetings this winter, it became evident that we share many values with Beloit Health and First National. Gateway Professional Baseball's mission is to improve the quality of life in our community. This is a natural partnership with two organizations that have that same mission in mind each day."

"As Gateway Professional Baseball looks to expand its fan base throughout the Stateline area, these are two perfect partners for us," Jurgella said. "They each have an established presence in so many communities."

Both agreements provide for category exclusivity. Beloit Health System will oversee the medical, orthopedic, and Sports Medicine needs of the Snappers team, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins. Also, First National will debut a team-branded debit card in 2022.

"We are very excited to be the Official Healthcare Provider for the Beloit Snappers," President/CEO of Beloit Health System Tim McKevett said. "We are honored that a professional baseball team has put their faith in our Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Department to take care of their players. The new stadium and the Snappers are great community assets, and we are proud of our partnership."

Beloit Health System will entitle the Stadium Club which features a 5,000 square-foot open-concept luxury club, outdoor balcony and indoor seating, retractable floor-to-ceiling windows, and backside views of the Rock River. On game days, season tickets in this area will be treated to a buffet dinner prepared by an executive chef and access to a private indoor bar.

"Baseball truly is America's pastime and a sport that families can enjoy together," President and Chief Executive Officer of FNBT David McCoy, said. "First National Bank's partnership with the Beloit Snappers at the new stadium fits well with our focus on family. Our exclusive bank sponsorship of the Snappers underscores our mutual commitment to the entire community as we work together to support area families and non-profits throughout the region on various projects."

The First National Bank and Trust Group Suites feature room for one hundred guests, outdoor balcony seating, luxury indoor seating, retractable floor-to-ceiling garage doors, and a full menu of catered and ballpark food.

