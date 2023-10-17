Bells/New Belgium Brewery Unites Beer and Hockey Fans for an Unforgettable Ugly Sweater Night and Sunday Funday

Fraser - Bells/New Belgium Brewery is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership that brings together the spirit of the holiday season with the thrill of adult league hockey. Ugly Sweater Night and Adult League Hockey Sunday Funday is a memorable event combining craft beer, live sports, and festive fun for everyone.

All Sunday games, Bells/New Belgium Brewery will host an exhilarating Sunday Funday event at Big Boy Arena, two tickets, and a bucket of beer for those of drinking age attending the game.

Adding to the festive ambiance, Bells/New Belgium Brewery invites attendees to don their ugliest holiday sweaters, contributing to the evening's festive atmosphere.

