Bellozo Perfect, and Limited, in 4-2 Loss

August 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO- The Greensboro Grasshoppers handed the Asheville Tourists a bit of revenge for Asheville's six-game sweep of Greensboro back in May. The 'Hoppers defended their home field to take Game One of the current series by a final score of 4-2.

The Grasshoppers were very fortunate that Asheville decided to limit their starting pitcher, Valente Bellozo, in both innings pitched and number of pitches. Bellozo turned in the best starting pitching performance by a Tourists pitcher since April 20, 2022 when Adrian Chaidez went 18 up, 18 down at Jersey Shore.

Bellozo retired all 15 batters he faced and needed a miniscule 55 pitches to do so. The right-hander was more than halfway to a perfect game but Bellozo was not given the go-ahead to come back out in the sixth. The 55 pitches thrown is the fewest number of pitches Bellozo has thrown in a game all year, as either a starter or a reliever.

Greensboro took advantage when Bellozo did not come back out to pitch. The Grasshoppers hit a three-run Home Run to break a scoreless tie then added a solo Home Run in the seventh. The home team nearly had another two-run Home Run in the seventh but Jacob Melton climbed the centerfield wall to bring it back for an out.

Asheville hung tough. Tommy Sacco Jr. hit a solo Home Run and Zach Cole clubbed a two-out RBI triple in the eighth. The Tourists trailed 4-2 entering the ninth and Asheville loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout followed by a fly out ended the game.

The Tourists will attempt to bounce back with a quick turnaround. Wednesday's afternoon contest is slated for 12:00pm ET.

