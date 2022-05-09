Bello Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Portland, Maine- Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 2-8.

Bello pitched a 7-inning complete game no-hitter on Thursday, May 5 giving the Sea Dogs a 3-1 victory in game two of a doubleheader in which the Sea Dogs won both games. In the game Bellow allowed one run, no hits, walked three and struck out five. It was the fifth no-hitter in franchise history and just the second one to occur at Hadlock Field.

In five games this season, Bello has produced a 3-2 record. His 1.95 ERA ranks fifth in the Eastern League and his 37 strikeouts is sixth. Bello also ranks third in the league holding opponents to a .135 average and fifth in the league with a 0.87 WHIP.

The Red Sox fifth ranked prospect by MLB.com was added to the Red Sox 40-man roster on November 19, 2021. He was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2017. The 22-year-old resides in Las Galeras, Samana, Dominican Republic.

The Sea Dogs start a six-game road trip in Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sea Dogs return home for back-to back homestands May 17-22 and May 24-May 29. Tickets are available for all remaining Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.

