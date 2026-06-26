Bellingham Bells Visit Victoria HarbourCats Friday Night on WCL Live

Published on June 26, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The West Coast League's Game of the Week continues Friday night as the Bellingham Bells visit the Victoria HarbourCats, live from Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 Pacific Time. Fans can watch live on the HarbourCats' YouTube channel, or stream free through WCL Live, the League's dedicated video platform (available on the web and via the WCL Live apps for iPhone and Android).

Bellingham lands on Vancouver Island with plenty at stake. The Bells are tied with the Wenatchee AppleSox atop the North Division at 18-6, with three games remaining in the first half for both contenders. Wenatchee visits Walla Walla this weekend, so every game counts as both clubs chase the first-half title and the playoff positioning that comes with it.

Victoria, meanwhile, is gearing up for this summer's marquee event: the WCL All-Star Game, scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at Wilson's Group Stadium. Friday night offers fans an early look at the host city, not to mention some of the top collegiate talent on display next month.

Warren Dean will handle broadcast duties from Victoria, with a special guest joining him for an inning in the booth.

"Wilson's Group Stadium is a beautiful place to watch a ballgame," said Commissioner Rob Neyer, "and with our All-Star Game right around the corner, Friday night's livestream offers a tantalizing preview of that week's festivities."

The WCL Game of the Week airs every Friday night on WCL Live throughout the 2026 season. Next week, the Corvallis Knights host the Yakima Valley Pippins from Oregon State University's Goss Stadium, with legendary Mike Parker on the call.







West Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.