Belleville Signs Defenceman Percy to AHL Deal

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Stuart Percy to a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Percy, 25, has appeared in 281 AHL regular season contests tallying 18 goals and 88 assists. In 2017-18 with the Rochester Americans, he notched a career high seven goals, 27 assists and 34 points. Four of his seven goals were on the power play.

The Oakville, Ont., native was the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and has appeared in 12 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs registering three assists. He has also played for the AHL's Toronto Marlies and Wilkes/Barre Scranton Penguins during his professional career.

Percy spent his entire four-year OHL career with Mississauga where he played 218 games scoring 121 points (25 goals) and was named to the 2011 CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team after helping his side reach the final. He also won a gold medal at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament that same year and was named Mississauga's captain for his final two years in junior.

Percy will report to the Ottawa Senators' training camp in September.

