Belleville Sens Launch Restaurant Partnership Opportunities for 2022-23 Season

September 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - With the summer winding down and the appetite for local hockey starting to grow, the Belleville Senators are launching new partnership opportunities for local restaurants and bars, to team up and help fans follow the action throughout the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

The Senators have 10 restaurant and bar sponsorship packages available for this season, which include the following benefits:

Two season tickets and information on how to utilize them for your business

Official partnership signage provided by the Belleville Sens for inside and outside the restaurant/bar

Included AHL TV packages (with a commitment to show a minimum of 50% of Belleville Sens away games and all playoff games as needed)

An official watch party for one away game at the location, with the Belleville Sens Community Crew (Team to provide all promotional materials and assets)

$500 worth of prizing to be given away on theme away game nights or watch parties (to be determined by the team)

Promotion on the Belleville Sens website as an official restaurant partner

Advertising included on the Belleville Sens Audio Network

Option to offer discounts for players, season ticket members and corporate partners through the FanSaves platform

"With local restaurants being impacted so severely through the pandemic, we thought this would be a great way to show our support and offer some new and exciting opportunities for those businesses and their customers," said Belleville Sens Director of Ticket Sales and Service, Michael Carlesimo. "These partnerships give restaurants a chance to not only attract new customers, but to provide some fresh experiences for returning patrons, while keeping Belleville Sens fans connected while the team is on the road."

Restaurant partnership packages are valued at $5,000 (plus $2,000 in contra trade for events and promotions), plus HST and production costs. Interested partners can click here for more information, or contact Director of Ticket Sales and Service, Michael Carlesimo at carlesimom@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.