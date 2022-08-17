Belleville Sens Launch Belly's Birthday Club

BELLEVILLE, ON - Whether your birthday falls right in the middle of hockey season, or outside of the American Hockey League schedule, the Belleville Sens and Belly are ready to celebrate! The Belleville Sens are today launching Belly's Birthday Club, in partnership with Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe.

Belly's Birthday Club will welcome birthday party groups to CAA Arena, during 2022-23 Belleville Sens home games, offering a complete package to make it fun and easy to celebrate the guest of honour. Each package includes group tickets to a Belleville Sens home game, invitations, loot bags on game day, exclusive access to in game events, cupcakes from Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe and popcorn vouchers. The birthday child will also receive a special limited-edition t-shirt, a birthday welcome on the videoboard in-game and the whole group will get a visit from Belly!

"We couldn't be happier to launch Belly's Birthday Club this year and help Belleville Sens fans mark their special day," said Senators Senior Vice President, Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "As a parent, I know it can sometimes be difficult and complicated to throw the perfect party for your kids, so we wanted to put a full package together that would help make that process easier for parents and lead to a fun and engaging game night for everyone who joins in the celebration."

Tickets start at $30+HST each, at a minimum of 10 tickets (a $57+HST value). The Sens are also offering a pre-season special on Belly's Birthday Club bookings, with tickets for any parties booked before October 1st, being priced at just $25+HST.

Make sure your child's birthday is one to remember, with only five groups available per game.

For more information, contact Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com), or visit the Belly's Birthday Club page on the Belleville Sens website.

