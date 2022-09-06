Belleville Sens Annual Golf Tournament Is Back

The Belleville Senators will be hosting the 2022 Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, October 12, at Black Bear Ridge Golf Course. Registration for golfers and sponsorships are now open! Sponsorship packages and partnership opportunities can be found here.

Funds raised during the tournament will be donated to the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation for the Bay of Quinte region. These funds will be divided between charitable organizations involved with the 50/50 during Belleville Senators home games this season to provide further funds and support.

Organizations include: Belleville General Hospital Foundation, Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation, United Way Hastings and Prince Edward, Rotary Club of Belleville, The Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation, Loyalist College Foundation bursaries and more!

Staff executives will reach out once your group has registered to take requests on which BSens player/coach/alumni will be joining your threesome. Restrictions may apply.

