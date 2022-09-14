Belleville Sens and Freestyle Photography Reach Multi-Year Partnership Extension

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Freestyle Photography are excited to announce a five-year extension to their partnership agreement, which will make Freestyle the "Official Photographer of the Belleville Senators" through to the end of the 2026-27 American Hockey League Season.

As the Belleville Sens official photographer, Freestyle team members are responsible for shooting all home games at CAA Arena, with those images used in team publications, marketing materials and more.

"We're just so happy to be supporting everything the team is doing in Belleville," said Freestyle Photography Owner Andre Ringuette. "As the official photographer for the Ottawa Senators for 22 years, the best part has been seeing young players grow into NHL stars. Now we get to see them work their way through the development process. We're all hockey fans at heart, so to have the opportunity to be more involved with the entire Senators organization is a privilege."

"We're thrilled to have a long-term deal with Freestyle Photography that builds on our partnership, which began while our team was playing out of the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, during the shortened 2021 season," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "In our opinion, Andre and his team are among the best photographers, not only in our league, but in all of hockey and the exceptional quality of their work has a significant impact on the off-ice products that we're able to share with our fans."

Along with their work for the Belleville and Ottawa Senators, Freestyle Photography is the official photographer of the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks, Candian Premier League's Atletico Ottawa, the Canadian Tire Centre, and the IIHF World Championships.

