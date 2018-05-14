Belleville Senators Announce Six Guaranteed Dates and Opposition for the 2018-19 Season Schedule

The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce six guaranteed home dates for the 2018-19 season schedule, including the team's home opener on October 17th at the Yardmen Arena. At this time, the team can also confirm home games on each of the following dates:

Friday, November 9, 2018

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Monday, February 18, 2019

Saturday, March 2, 2019

The Senators are also excited to announce their opposition for the 2018-19 campaign. Highlighting the list are six home games against divisional rivals the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens), as well as four home games against North Division newcomer, the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets). The team will also welcome 2016-17 Calder Cup Champions, the Grand Rapid Griffins (Detroit Red Wings), for their first two trips to the Yardmen Arena in franchise history. The complete list of opposition is as follows:

North Division

6 - Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

6 - Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

4 - Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

3 - Utica Comets (Vancouver Canucks)

3 - Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils)

3 - Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

2 - Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Central Division

2 - Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

2 - Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

Atlantic Division

2 - Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes)

1 - Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

1 - Hartford Wolfpack (New York Rangers)

1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders)

1 - Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Complete divisional alignment can be found here.

"We look forward to building on our divisional rivalries, including welcoming both the Marlies and Rocket for 12 more home games next season," said Chief Operating Officer, Rob Mullowney. "We are also excited to welcome the Monsters to our division and look forward to hosting both them and the Griffins at the Yardmen Arena for the first time in franchise history. This is going to be a tremendous encore to our inaugural season!"

The full schedule will be released by the AHL later in the summer.

Season Tickets for the 2018-2019 season are now available. Inquiries can be directed to the team's Box Office via telephone at 613-967-8067 or by email at seasontickets@BellevilleSens.com. For all the latest news from the team, follow @BellevilleSens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. The Belleville Senators App is also available from both the App Store and Google Play.

