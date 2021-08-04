Behind Jackson and Eickhoff, Mets Bounce Back with 6-3 Win over Red Wings on Wednesday Afternoon

August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Rochester, NY - Syracuse Mets shortstop Drew Jackson and starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff led Syracuse to a 6-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field. Jackson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, in his first start with Syracuse since July 7th after making three appearances with New York, Eickhoff delivered six innings of two-run baseball, allowing only five hits while walking one batter and striking out four.

Syracuse (27-51) didn't waste time getting on the board, as Drew Jackson homered on the first pitch of the afternoon, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Rochester (31-44) quickly responded with a Lane Thomas leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to tie the game, 1-1.

The Red Wings took the lead in the bottom of the second. Alex Dunlap drew a leadoff walk. Jackson Flores followed with an RBI double to make it 2-1 Rochester.

The Mets responded in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Cheslor Cuthbert crushed a solo home run to left field to make it a 2-2 game.

Syracuse added two runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. César Puello led off with a double, and then Orlando Calixte followed with a double of his own to score Puello and hand the Mets a 3-2 lead. After Eickhoff laid down a sacrifice bunt advancing Calixte to third base, Dakota Bucus replaced Matt Tomshaw out of the bullpen. Bacus struck out Jackson, but then Mark Payton hit an RBI single to make it 4-2 Syracuse.

The Mets extended their advantage in the top of the seventh. Khalil Lee hit a pinch-hit, leadoff double. Jackson followed with a run-producing single that scored Lee from second base to give Syracuse a three-run lead, 5-2.

Rochester cut into the deficit in the bottom of the eighth. With Andrew Mitchell on the mound, Derek Dietrich hit a leadoff single. After Jake Noll went down on strikes, Daniel Palka connected on a double, advancing Dietrich to third base. Brandon Snyder followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Dietrich and making it 5-3 with the Mets still in front.

Syracuse took back its three-run lead in the top of the ninth. Calixte worked a two-out walk with nobody on, and then Patrick Mazeika stepped in and hit a pinch-hit RBI double into the right-field corner to give the Mets a 6-3 advantage.

With Syracuse still leading by three in the bottom of the ninth, Bradley Roney came out of the bullpen looking and delivered a perfect inning for his third save of the season.

The Mets and Red Wings return to Frontier Field on Thursday night for game three of the six-game series. Right-hander Trevor Williams is set to make his second start for Syracuse against Rochester southpaw Sean Nolin. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.