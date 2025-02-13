Before the Black Bears vs HC Venom 2/14 & 2/15

February 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears and Venom clash again this weekend as Binghamton looks to extend their winning streak. Last week when these two teams met, it was the Black Bears who skated away with a narrow 3-2 victory. Binghamton rattled off two quick goals in the first period, the first coming from Jesse Anderson and the second was buried by Austin Thompson. The second period would go scoreless as both goalies would stand tall. Then, the third period was a race to the finish as both teams potted goals. The Black Bears would extend their lead thanks to Dakota Bohn scoring his 10th goal of the year. The Venom would make it close as Stavros Soilis and Luke Richards each scored but Connor McAnanama was just too much. The second-year net-minder made 25 saves and led the Black Bears to victory. The team stays hot and extends their winning streak to 11. The Black Bears enter this matchup 32-4-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 92 points.

The Venom continue a tough stretch where they have dropped nine in a row. Last week the team came close to snapping that losing streak both nights but failed to do so. The Venom first did battle in Poughkeepsie against the Wolves. The team would jump out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Connor Craig and Lester Brown. However, the Wolves were just too strong as they would tie the game forcing overtime, and eventually find the game-winner from Trevor Grasby. It's just been that kind of season for the Venom and as their opponent looks to extend a winning streak they look to snap a losing one. The Venom come into this matchup 7-20-3, sixth in the Empire Division with 24 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Austin Thompson (F) - Thompson has been everything the Black Bears could have asked for in his third season with the team. He seems to elevate his game and add to his skill set every year. Thompson's ability to be in the right spot at the right time is what has made him such a valuable asset to this squad. He is just four goals away from having the same amount of tallies as last year, with 19 games still to play. It's these tools that have turned Thompson into the star he is today.

Black Bears - Dan Wieber (D) - Wieber's defensive play is what earns him a highlight this week. He single-handley saved two breakaway chances last week with a long poke check. Wieber is a defensive gem who seems to get better with every game he plays and he has the ability to be a game changer. The team relies on Wieber to be the steady hand he is and with him on the back end, the offense knows they can take chances because Wieber has their back. Overall, Wieber is one of the premier defensemen in the league and with him manning the blue line the Black Bears turn into a brick wall.

Venom - Stavros Soilis (F) - Since his return to the organization Soilis has been scorching hot, scoring in nearly every game he has appeared in. The team is better off having the former captain of the River Sharks in the fold as he continues to produce. The hope is that Soilis can provide the spark needed to push HC Venom into a playoff spot. While Soilis has provided since his return, the team is going to need to rally behind him if they want to play past the regular season.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears look to keep this historic win streak going as the team continues its push to clinch a playoff spot. The team is riding an eleven-game win streak which is the longest in Binghamton hockey history. The Black Bears have also gotten stellar performances from both goaltenders as well as strong defense play from the entire line-up. The team really seems to be clicking and with all of the pieces in place they look nearly unstoppable. While nothing is guaranteed and any team can win on any given night in this league. I'm sure other teams are dreading it when it comes time to play the Black Bears.

Schedule

February 14, 7:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

February 15, 6:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

Hockey season is back! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all remaining home games this year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.