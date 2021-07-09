Bees Take Down Sacramento for Second Win of the SeriesÃÂ
July 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees out slugged the Sacramento River Cats 10-7 on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark to take home their fourth straight victory.
Brandon Marsh got the scoring started for the Bees early with a leadoff home run in the first inning in his first game back after missing time due to injury. In the third the Bees would get back-to-back home runs from Drew Butera and Preston Palmeiro. Butera would follow up in the fourth with a three-run shot in the fourth for a two-home run day. Marsh cracked a two-RBI triple in the sixth and would come home to score on a Matt Thaiss single. Thaiss would bring in Marsh one more time on an RBI single in the eighth for an insurance run. Marsh finished the game 2-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Butera had a 3-for-4 game with three runs and four RBI.
Jaime Barria allowed four runs over four and two-thirds innings while striking out five. Jake Petricka picked up his fourth win out of the bullpen and Tim Peterson recorded his fifth save with a perfect ninth inning. The win put the Bees over the .500 mark for the first time in 2021 and the first time overall since being 1-0 to start the 2019 season.
Salt Lake will look for their fifth straight victory on Saturday night. First pitch against Sacramento is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
