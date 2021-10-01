Bees Sting Three Homers Thursday to Climb over Rainiers

Tacoma, WA - The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers (76-51) dropped to 3-4 in the "Final Stretch" on Thursday night at home against the Salt Lake Bees (54-72, 5-2), by a 3-2 score at Cheney Stadium. Three solo home runs is all the Bees required for victory, in a well-pitched game on each side. Three games remain in this unique extension of the Triple-A season, despite the Rainiers having already clinched the title.

Salt Lake struck first with a one-out solo homer in the fifth inning off the bat of Brennon Lund, his 11th. It was 2-0 Bees in the sixth when Brendon Davis led off with a solo shot of his own, his seventh Triple-A homer.

A two-out double by Jose Marmolejos in the home sixth came in to score with the aid of two Bees errors. Rainiers right-hander Ryan Weber allowed five hits in 6.0 IP, the only runs coming on the homers. He struck out six and did not walk a batter; in 60.1 IP with Tacoma this season, Weber has struck out 59 and has walked only two (0.93 WHIP). The Rainiers slipped to 7-3 when Weber starts in 2021.

Salt Lake lefty Thomas Pannone matched Weber with a fine outing as well: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. Each starter's night ended with a no-decision.

Tacoma evened the score 2-2 in the eighth, after a Jantzen Witte leadoff single, and a Marmolejos one-out walk. Brian O'Keefe drove in the run a batter later with a single to right.

Bees catcher Chad Wallach un-tied the game in the top of the ninth, parking a leadoff solo shot to left, his eighth homer since joining Salt Lake. Tacoma/Puyallup native Tim Peterson retired his hometown Rainiers in order in the bottom half with a strikeout, converting his ninth save.

