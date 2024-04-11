Bees Roll to Third Straight Win

April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees won their third straight game with an 8-1 decision at the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday night.

The two teams were scoreless through three innings before the Bees got things going in the fourth as Willie Calhoun singled to drive in Ehire Adrianza for the first run of the game. Jack López followed up by taking a full count pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer to knock Las Vegas starter Jack O'Loughan out of the game and give the Bees pitching staff more than enough run support on the night. D'Shawn Knowles would add an RBI single in the fourth, Hunter Dozier would go deep for the second straight night with a two-run homer in the fifth and Calhoun brought Adrianza in again on a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make up the Bees runs. Dozier finished a triple short of the cycle with a three-hit night.

It was a bullpen day for a short-handed Salt Lake pitching staff, but Zac Kristofak, Aaron Hernandez, Travis MacGregor, Adam Kolarek and Amir Garret combined to allow just eight hits and a single run. Hernandez was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless frame in his 2024 debut. Kristofak and MacGregor each struck out a pair in three innings of shoutout work.

Salt Lake will look to bring its winning streak to four consecutive games on Thursday night in Las Vegas in game three of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

