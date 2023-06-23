Bees' Pitchers Ground Space Cowboys

The Salt Lake Bees (36-36) got back to a .500 record on the year with their third consecutive victory, a 5-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-41) Friday on Star Wars Night at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake's pitching staff, led by a scoreless start from veteran right-hander Cesar Valdez, took a shutout into the ninth inning. Jhonathan Diaz was impeccable in relief, throwing four scoreless innings with two hits and five strikeouts to earn his team-high fifth victory of the year. Diaz's outing was his tenth consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run, the longest active streak of its kind in all of Triple-A baseball. Sugar Land attempted to mount a comeback, scoring two runs in the ninth inning before Gerardo Reyes made an incredible behind-the-back snag to halt the momentum. Reyes Moronta then clinched the save getting the final out of the night.

Salt Lake's offense was potent, scoring in four different innings as four players, Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage, David Fletcher and David Murphy all had multi-hit games. Murphy finished the game with two RBIs as he got the Bees on board early with an RBI single and followed it up with his first extra-base hit, an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. Preston Palmeiro and Fletcher then went back-to-back with consecutive triples in the 6th inning before Trey Cabbage knocked Fletcher in to extend Salt Lake's lead to five runs.

Salt Lake returns to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys tomorrow night at Smith's Ballpark on Occidentals Night, a throwback night in celebration of Utah's Black black baseball pioneers featuring special performances, Black-owned food trucks, art installations and more! First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

