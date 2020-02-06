Bees National Anthem Auditions Slated for March 7

SALT LAKE CITY -The Salt Lake Bees invite talented singers, groups and musicians to audition for the opportunity to perform the National Anthem before a Bees game this season. An open tryout will take place at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The audition will be first-come, first-served and is open to the public, individuals and/or small groups (eight people or fewer).

It is required that the National Anthem be sung in a cappella and traditional manner with no styling or individual musical interpretation. Audition participants should enter at the Diamond Entrance at Smith's Ballpark to sign in. There is no need to bring résumés, photos, portfolios or recordings. Selected performers will be notified via email if they have been invited to sing the National Anthem before a Bees home game during the 2020 season.

If applicants are unable to attend the live audition, a video recording can be submitted to Caylor Tarter via email to Caylor.Tarter@slbees.com. Video submissions must be received by Thursday, March 12 to be considered for the 2020 season.

The Bees season begins on Thursday, April 9 at Smith's Ballpark with a five-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now and single game tickets will be available at www.slbees.com starting on March 1.

WHO: Talented singers, groups and musicians

WHAT: National Anthem auditions for the 2020 Salt Lake Bees season

WHEN: Saturday, March 7

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Smith's Ballpark

77 West 1300 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

