Bees Lose Series FinaleÃÂ

August 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally for a 10-9 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night. It looked like the Bees were going to get a game ending double play, but an error extended the game and Marty Bechina delivered a two run single to tie the game off of Jose Marte (0-1) and Luis Barrera followed with an RBI single off Tim Peterson to end it.

The Bees had led since they snapped a 2-2 tie with a four run third inning on a solo homer by Michael Stefanic, an RBI single by Kean Wong and a two single by Drew Butera. Jose Rojas and Matt Thaiss led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in each. Butera would add three hits and two RBI, as Salt Lake closes out the road trip with a 3-9 record.

