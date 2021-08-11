Bees Lose Series FinaleÃÂ
August 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Las Vegas Aviators scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally for a 10-9 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night. It looked like the Bees were going to get a game ending double play, but an error extended the game and Marty Bechina delivered a two run single to tie the game off of Jose Marte (0-1) and Luis Barrera followed with an RBI single off Tim Peterson to end it.
The Bees had led since they snapped a 2-2 tie with a four run third inning on a solo homer by Michael Stefanic, an RBI single by Kean Wong and a two single by Drew Butera. Jose Rojas and Matt Thaiss led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in each. Butera would add three hits and two RBI, as Salt Lake closes out the road trip with a 3-9 record.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 11, 2021
- Aviators Score Three Runs in 9th, Rally for 10-9 Victory over Salt Lake - Las Vegas Aviators
- Bees Lose Series FinaleÃÂ - Salt Lake Bees
- Surging Rainiers Finish 9-3 Road Trip with 8-7 Win at Reno on Tuesday - Tacoma Rainiers
- McCarthy Drives in Five, Aces Fall to Tacoma 8-7 - Reno Aces
- Homers Help Dodgers Hold off Albuquerque - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Isotopes Rally Falls Just Short as Dodgers Split Series - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Earn 8-7 Comeback Win against Skeeters in Series Finale - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.