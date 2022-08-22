Bees Host Tacoma at Smith's Ballpark this Week

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees host six games against the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A Seattle Mariners) this week at Smith's Ballpark. The 2022 season is winding down and the Bees have just 33 games remaining, with 18 more coming at home. Below are game times and promotions happening at Smith's Ballpark this week.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

- Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.

Wednesday, Aug. 24 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

- Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

- Salt Lake Bees trading card giveaway at the gates for the first 1,000 fans.

Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

- Fireworks following the game.

- Postgame Kid's Run following the fireworks

Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 1:05 p.m.

- Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

