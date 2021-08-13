Bees Hold off Sacramento 11-9

The Salt Lake Bees snapped a three-game skid with an 11-9 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night. Luis Rengifo gave the Bees a 3-0 lead in the second with a three-run homer. After Sacramento tied the game in the top of the third, Salt Lake regained the lead with two in the bottom of the third on an RBI triple by Kean Wong and he scored on a rundown to make 5-3. The Bees would add two more in the fifth on a home run by Jake Gatewood, two more in the seventh and two more in the ninth. Sacramento scored three runs in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate before A.J. Ramos closed the game with a strikeout to earn his second save of the season.

Ben Rowen (1-1) came out of the bullpen to strike out the final two batters of the fifth inning and strand the bases loaded to earn the win. All nine starters for the Bees had at least one hit each. Gatewood and Rengifo each had two hits and three runs batted in, while Wong added a pair of RBI triples.

