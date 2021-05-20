Bees Head to Sin City for First '21 Road Trip

The 5-7 Salt Lake Bees are coming off 12 consecutive home games and hit the road for a six-game series against the 6-6 Las Vegas Aviators. The Bees are coming off a hot streak winning five of their last eight games and taking four of six games against Tacoma Reiners.

Salt Lake's offense got a big boost from adding right fielder Scott Schebler to their lineup. Schebler is third in Triple-A West in OPS (1.288) and fourth in slugging percentage (.767). His four homeruns put him in an eight-way tie for second most home runs and his 10 RBIs put him in a seven-way tie for ninth most RBIs while batting .300 on the season.

Jo Adell is also part of the eight-way tie for second place home runs. Adell had a great start to the season with a .231 batting average and is in a seven-way tie for ninth most RBIs in Triple-A West. Adell has 13 hits on the season and four doubles. Kean Wong is also among the players in the tie for ninth most RBIs.

Wong has been Mr. Consistency for the Bees. He has hit safely in all 11 games he's played and his .385 AVG. is seventh in Triple-A West, tied for most hits with 20 and has flashed his power hitting with six extra base hits and two home runs.

Andrew Wantz has dominated on the mound for the Bees with a 1-0 record and the fifth best ERA in Triple-A West (1.59). Wantz has given up two earned runs and only allowed nine hits on the season while recording nine strikeouts on 11.1 innings pitched. Opposing hitters are batting .214 against Wantz, the fifth best in Triple-A West.

The Aviators started the season going 4-2 against the Sacramento River Cats and concluded a six away game series against the Reno Aces winning 2 games. Las Vegas scored 27 runs against the Aces but struggled on defense giving up 42 runs and a season-high 18 runs in the last game of the series.

Center fielder Luis Barrera has carried the Aviators in hitting with a .349 batting average, 15 hits, four extra bases hits, with two home runs and seven RBIs. Third baseman Jacob Wilson has been displaying his power with a .511 slugging percentage, 4 doubles, a team high four home runs and 10 RBIs with a .220 AVG.

Parker Dunshee leads Triple-A West with 14.2 innings pitched. Dunshee has given up 13 hits and recorded 14 strikeouts this season with a 8.16 ERA.

The first game of the series is Thursday, May 20 @ 8:05 MDT at Las Vegas Ballpark. All Bees games can be heard on The Zone Sports Network, broadcasting on 1280 AM and available to stream on slbees.com. Fans can also tune into video streams of all Bees games home and away at MiLB.tv and use promo code SLBEES to save $10 on the yearly subscription price.

The Bees return home on May 27 for a six game series against the Round Rock Express.

