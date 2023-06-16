Bees Down Dodgers, 14-2

The Salt Lake Bees scored 14 straight runs as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 14-2, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Leading, 3-0, the Bees (32-34) scored seven runs in the fourth inning on seven hits, including a two-run single by Jack Lopez to give the Bees a 10-0 lead. The Bees added a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning before Jack Lopez homered in the seventh inning and Jo Adell tacked on a two-run homer in the eighth inning for a 14-0 advantage. The Dodgers (46-20) were held without a hit until the seventh inning and broke through the shutout in the eighth inning when Drew Avans led off with a solo home run. Later in the inning, Jahmai Jones later added a one-out homer to cut the Bees' lead to 12 runs.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers fell to 46-20 overall and have lost back-to-back games for the first time since a season-high three-game losing skid May 3-5 in El Paso. They have also lost back-to-back home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time this season...The Bees now lead the five-game series, 2-1.

-Jahmai Jones hit a home run and drew a walk as he extended his hitting streak to 20 games - tied for the longest hitting streak in the league this season and the longest hitting streak by an OKC player since Alex Verdugo hit safely in 20 consecutive games in June 2017. Jones is the sixth player during the team's Bricktown era to compile a hitting streak of at least 20 games. During the streak, Jones is 30-for-66 (.455) with 18 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 18 walks and 15 runs scored...Jones also extended his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023. He has reached base at least twice in 18 of the last 20 games and took over the team lead with his ninth home run of the season.

-The 14 runs allowed by the Dodgers tied for the second-most runs allowed by the team in a game this season and were the most allowed by the team since a 15-5 loss in El Paso June 6...The 12-run margin of defeat was the largest of the season for OKC and the largest since the team's 21-4 loss in seven innings Aug. 19, 2022 in Sugar Land, which resulted in the most lopsided defeat in team history.

-The seven runs scored by the Bees in the fourth inning tied for the second-most runs allowed by the Dodgers in an inning this season and were the most runs scored by an OKC opponent in an inning since May 4 in El Paso when the Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

-Hunter Feduccia reached base four times, finishing with two hits, including a double, and two walks.

-Both of the Dodgers' runs scored via solo home runs and the Dodgers have now hit 22 homers over the last 11 games.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Bees continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an OKC 89ers fanny pack on OKC 89ers Night. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history.

