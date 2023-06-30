Bees Cruise to Victory in Tacoma

The Salt Lake Bees scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, as they cruised to a 9-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night. Jordyn Adams led off the game by drawing a walk and then scored on a double by Trey Cabbage for a 1-0 lead. Jo Adell was hit by a pitch and Daniel Murphy singled to load the bases. Michael Stefanic was drilled by a pitch to force in Cabbage. One out later, Livan Soto extended the lead with a sacrifice fly and Brett Phillips closed out the scoring with an RBI single. The Bees would add one more run in the third, three in the sixth and one in the ninth, which more than countered the pair of two run homers hit by Tacoma.

Salt Lake starter Chase Silseth (3-1) earned the win, as he went five innings and allowed just two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Zack Weiss and Gerardo Reyes each tossed one scoreless inning and Jhonathan Diaz closed out the game by working the last two innings. He allowed two runs in the ninth to snap a streak of ten straight appearances without allowing an earned run. Cabbage and Stefanic led the Salt Lake offense, as each had two hits and two runs batted in.

