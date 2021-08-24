Bees Come up Short in Double Header
August 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Bees were swept in a doubleheader by the Reno Aces on Monday night falling 6-2 in game one and 2-0 in game two.
Luis Rengifo launched a two-run homer to give the Bees a 2-1 lead after three innings in game one, but Reno responded with a pair of runs in the fourth to retake the lead and three in the sixth for insurance. Rengifo's homer was one of just four hits for the Bees in game one with Michael Stefanic, Chad Wallach and Gavin Cecchini all contributing singles. Elvis Peguero threw two scoreless innings in his Bees debut out of the bullpen.
Salt Lake was shut out for the first time this season in game two. The Bees had scored in all 93 games played this season and in the last 111 games overall dating back to August 12, 2019. Jose Rojas and Scott Schebler each had a hit for the Bees. Taylor Ahearn took the loss for the Bees in his Triple-A debut allowing two runs in four innings.
The Bees and Aces will wrap up the series on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Bees will then depart on a 12-game road trip to Tacoma and Sacramento before returning home on Sept. 9 against Oklahoma City.
