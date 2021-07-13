Bees Come up Short against River CatsÃÂ

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their second straight contest, falling 7-3 to the Sacramento River Cats in front of 8,190 fans at Smith's Ballpark on Monday night.

Sacramento jumped in front with two runs in the first inning before the Bees would close the gap with an RBI single by Anthony Bemboom in the fourth inning. The River Cats broke the game open with a two-run fifth and a three-run sixth. Salt Lake would manage a pair of runs in the seventh on a Brandon Marsh triple and Jo Adell single but would get no closer.

Marsh led Bees batters with a pair of extra base hits off the center field wall. Michael Stefanic also had a multi-hit game. Brian Johnson took the loss for the Bees allowing four runs over four and two-thirds innings. Aaron Slegers pitched two scoreless innings and did not allow a base runner in relief for Salt Lake and Tim Peterson pitched a clean top of the ninth to lower his season ERA to 2.45.

The Bees and River Cats wrap up the series on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

