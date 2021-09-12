Bees Come up Short against OKC

The Oklahoma City Dodgers shutout the Salt Lake Bees 8-0 on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Oklahoma City scored a pair of runs in the third inning on a Zach McKinstry triple and Cristian Santana single but broke the game open in the eighth with six runs coming on a Santa homer, Drew Avans bases clearing double and Sheldon Neuse RBI groundout. Salt Lake batters were held to just five hits, all singles.

Jhonathan Diaz took the loss for the Bees allowing two runs over five innings. Diaz struck out six but also hit three batters, tying the Salt Lake franchise record. Felix Pena tossed three and one-third innings of relief allowing six runs.

The Bees and Dodgers will meet for a Sunday matinee in game four of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

