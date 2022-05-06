Bees Blast Their Way to Victory over Tacoma

The Bees hit three home runs, had 13 hits total, and rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night. With the win, Salt Lake has now won three games in a row, six of their last eight, and are 15-13 on the season.

David MacKinnon continued his hot start to the month of May, going 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI and ten total bases. He is now hitting .579 (11-for-19) in May and .518 (14-for-27) in his last eight games. Matt Thaiss and Brendon Davis both had two hits each in the game and Jo Adell went 1-for-4 in his first game with the Bees.

José Suarez pitched five innings, giving up two runs on just two hits while striking out five batters. He earned the win in his first start at the Triple-A level of the season.

Davis got the scoring started early with a three-run home run just five batters into the game. MacKinnon hit his solo shots in the second and the fourth innings and Matt Thaiss hit an RBI-single in the fifth to give the Bees a 6-2 lead after five.

Their biggest lead of the night came in the bottom of the seventh as Thaiss drove in another run to make it 8-3 Salt Lake. MacKinnon tacked on an insurance run to the eighth with his third RBI of the night and Zack Weiss closed out the night with a clean inning in the top of ninth.

The Bees will go for four wins in a row tomorrow night against Tacoma at 6:35 p.m.

