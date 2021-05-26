Bees Blank AviatorsÃÂ

Five Salt Lake pitchers combined to throw a six hit shutout, as the Bees blanked the Las Vegas Aviators 12-0 on Tuesday. Jose Suarez started and was followed by Felix Pena, Tim Peterson, Austin Warren and Jose Quijada, as they recorded their second shutout in the last three games. Pena (2-1) tossed three innings for the win and Quijada retired all six batters he faced, striking out the last five batters he faced to close out the game.

Offensively, the Bees scored in five consecutive innings with an unearned run in the fourth and two in the fifth to get it started. They added two more in the sixth on a two run homer by Brennon Lund. In the seventh, Scott Schebler delivered a sacrifice fly before Matt Thaiss launched a three run homer to center to make it 9-0. Salt Lake would close out the scoring with three in the eighth on a leadoff homer by Jake Gatewood and a two run single by Schebler. Lund led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Schebler and Thaiss drove in three runs each, as Salt Lake has now won four consecutive games for the first time this season and are now back to .500 at 9-9 after opening the season 0-4.

